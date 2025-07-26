Roseanne Barr to Newsmax: Cancel Culture 'Harder' Under Trump

Roseanne Barr, the subject of a new documentary, told Newsmax that even years after her namesake show "Roseanne" was canceled in 2018 over remarks she made on social media, cancel culture still exists in the United States, but now it's "harder for them" with President Donald Trump in office.

"I hate to say 'woke,' but everybody's kind of woke up to the fact of how they do things and how corrupt they are, and how it's just a political tool of the Democrat Party," Barr told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" Friday. "So I don't think they can fool many more of us for too much longer."

Free speech, she added, "always has some danger to it, but I still support it for the most part, unless it's just horrible hate speech and trying to get people all riled up to do something bad."

But Barr said that the left seems to "make mountains out of molehills when it comes from our side."

"It's a psychological war and an information war, and people have to figure out what they're going to believe. They have to stand strong in it," said Barr.

The comedian and actor is the subject of a new documentary, "Roseanne Barr Is America," which is available on several streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Apple, and Tubi, as well as on DVD.

Meanwhile, Barr said she is firmly a MAGA supporter and she loves Trump.

"I just want problems to be solved and stop being exploited for fundraising purposes," she said.

Barr also commented on the Jeffrey Epstein situation, including the willingness of his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to answer questions.

"I think it's cool that she's going to testify and turn over what she says is the list," she said. "That's the real list. And I hope she does, because it's time that we all heard the truth, you know?

"And we know who's being protected and we know why they're turning it on Trump, just like they turned Russia, Russia, Russia on Trump to take away from the Clinton Foundation all that stuff. But, you know, I hope she lets it rip."

Barr added that she is open to Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, to receive a pardon.

"If Hunter Biden can get a pardon, why the hell not? It depends on what big name she turns in.

"If she turns in the real big ones, then hell, yeah, she should get a pardon and a party if she turns in the real big ones, the ones that we don't even know their names — if she turns them in," she said.

