Rooney to Newsmax: Pope Leo Will Draw 'Young People' to Church

Francis Rooney, former ambassador to the Holy See, told Newsmax that Pope Leo will attract "young people to return" to the church.

Rooney told Newsmax's National Report on Friday that the new Pope is well suited to handle that issue. "Well, one of the biggest challenges is, of course, getting young people to return to our church and religion generally." Rooney said one of the Pope's strongest attributes is being able to connect with a younger audience.

Additionally, said Rooney, Pope Leo will bring a voice of calm to an issue facing many in the U.S. "The other thing is the whole immigration thing, and the Hispanic part of the church. And Pope Leo is fluent in Spanish, spends a lot of time in Peru." Making a connection with them, said Rooney, is not a question. "I think he'll have a special bond with our Hispanic Catholics."

The Pope's training, said Rooney, also makes him well equipped to handle some of the more pressing issues facing the church, including financial stress and organizational issues "that sometimes clerics are not really trained up to deal with, but Pope Leo is."

