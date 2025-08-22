Rep Jackson to Newsmax: Deep State Is Pervasive

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the Trump administration is on target working to counter the "deep state," which he said is "pervasive."

Jackson told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday that, "I think that the Trump administration has taken this serious. I think this is awesome what Director (of National Intelligence) Gabbard is doing right now."

The Texas Republican said the cleanup is underway. "President Trump came in, and he said he was going to clean up, drain the swamp, and clean up the deep state," Jackson said. "That's exactly what's happening right now. It's happening in the intelligence community right now."

In recent days, the administration has revoked security clearances of dozens of current and former national security officials, removed the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and cut hundreds from the staff within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Then on Friday, the FBI conducted a raid at the home and office of former ambassador and now media commentator John Bolton, with agents reportedly looking for classified documents.

Jackson said it may take a long time, but the administration needs to weed out anyone who is not committed to the safety and security of America. "The deep state is pervasive through every single component of the executive office of the president," he said. "We have to go through each one of these components, including all 18 components of the intelligence community, which Tulsi Gabbard is committed to doing."

He said those considered a part of the deep state don’t want to be found out, and it may take some time to clean house. "It will take time to find them, but we will find them all. It may take the remainder of the Trump administration to do this," Jackson noted.

Jackson said he’s confident most will be revealed and dealt with. "I hope that what's happening right now with director Gabbard continues to happen all the way up until the last day of the Trump administration, because we have a lot of folks in the swamp that need to go. I'm really excited to see all of this happening," he said.

