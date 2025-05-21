Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Cancer Delay 'Malpractice or Cover-Up'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, called President Joe Biden’s late-stage prostate cancer diagnosis "either medical malpractice or another cover-up," raising questions on Newsmax, Wednesday, about the president’s medical care and transparency.

Jackson, a former White House physician, questioned the timeline and handling of President Joe Biden’s recent prostate cancer diagnosis, calling it "unbelievable medical malpractice or yet another medical cover-up."

In his interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Jackson responded to concerns over Biden’s late-stage prostate cancer, which has reportedly metastasized to his bones.

"I think it's really hard to believe that he got diagnosed on Friday," Jackson said. "He got biopsied on Friday, and then they did the scans and everything they needed to do to find out that he had bone metastasis all on Friday. And that's the first time that this has ever come up?"

Jackson, who served as White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, criticized the reported gap in routine screenings. "I saw yesterday that he has not had a PSA [prostate-specific antigen test] since 2014," he said. "That's 11 years that they didn't do a PSA on him. It's a simple blood test, a screening test for prostate cancer. It's incredibly easy to do."

Some clinical guidelines recommend not screening men over 75, but Jackson argued that presidential health should be evaluated differently. "These are guidelines — they’re not hard rules. You're supposed to make good clinical judgments," he said. "This guy was the commander in chief. He was the leader of the free world."

He placed responsibility for the lack of screening on Biden’s personal physician. "There's one person that oversees all of his primary care stuff, and the one person that does that would engineer his physical exam and decide what needed to be done and what didn't need to be done. And that's Dr. Kevin O’Connor," Jackson said.

According to Jackson, O'Connor had the resources of the White House Medical Unit and access to facilities such as Walter Reed, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, and the Cleveland Clinic. "He’s the one that decided not to do the PSA or to screen for prostate cancer," Jackson said. "And unfortunately, if that’s true, that’s a real problem."

Biden representatives have maintained that he was not diagnosed with prostate cancer before last week. A spokesperson told CBS News, "Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer."

Still, Jackson remained skeptical. "This is either just unbelievable medical malpractice, or it’s yet another medical cover-up," he said.

