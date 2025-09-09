Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Israel's Patience Has Run Out

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Israel gave Hamas plenty of opportunity to release the remaining hostages but their "patience just ran out."

Israel carried out a strike on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, officials said, escalating its campaign against the group as ceasefire talks over the Gaza war remain stalled ahead of a potential new military offensive.

"But we also know that they've [Qatar] harbored these terrorists for a long time now," Jackson said on "National Report." "I think Israel has been incredibly patient. They've given these leaders of Hamas, these terrorist leaders that have sought safety and security and harbor in Qatar — they've given them plenty of opportunity to work and negotiate and try to bring the issues in Gaza and the terror that is being propagated by Hamas in Gaza to an end — and they have not done it.

'And so I think Israel's patience just ran out."

Jackson, who previously served as a White House physician for three presidents, said Hamas leadership made an error in thinking Israel would not strike them in Qatar.

"And I don't blame them," he said. "At some point you have to cut the head off the snake. And if the head of that snake is in that country and they're staying there because they feel like they're untouchable as long as they're in Qatar, we know how Israel operates.

"That's only going to last for so long before they surgically go after them. And that's probably we're going to find out what actually happened. So it probably needed to be done."

