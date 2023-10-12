Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Been Funding Hamas 'for Years'

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been funding Hamas "for years," and the discovery order signed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk will bring more of that evidence to light.

"The day that President [Joe] Biden ... became president, [or] just a few days after that ... he resumed those payments to" the Palestinian Authority (PA), Jackson told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The PA provides funding to the families of Palestinian terrorists killed by Israel.

Around that time, Jackson continued, Biden "paid them a half a billion dollars."

During his appearance on Bolling, Jackson announced he "won a big decision" in his Jackson v. Joe Biden case, which would grant him personally "discovery in this."

He went on to add that "now the State Department and the Biden administration has to give us all the records related to this, and we're gonna prove and show the American people that the Biden administration has been funding Hamas and terror in Israel."

Jackson was represented by the America First Legal counsel, which sued the president for violating the Taylor Force Act, which was signed by former President Donald Trump and prevents any U.S. taxpayer funding from going to the PA.

