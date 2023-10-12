×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ronny jackson | hamas | biden administration | taxpayer | funding | evidence | palestinian authority

Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Been Funding Hamas 'for Years'

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 07:05 AM EDT

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been funding Hamas "for years," and the discovery order signed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk will bring more of that evidence to light.

"The day that President [Joe] Biden ... became president, [or] just a few days after that ... he resumed those payments to" the Palestinian Authority (PA), Jackson told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The PA provides funding to the families of Palestinian terrorists killed by Israel.

Around that time, Jackson continued, Biden "paid them a half a billion dollars."

During his appearance on Bolling, Jackson announced he "won a big decision" in his Jackson v. Joe Biden case, which would grant him personally "discovery in this."

He went on to add that "now the State Department and the Biden administration has to give us all the records related to this, and we're gonna prove and show the American people that the Biden administration has been funding Hamas and terror in Israel."

Jackson was represented by the America First Legal counsel, which sued the president for violating the Taylor Force Act, which was signed by former President Donald Trump and prevents any U.S. taxpayer funding from going to the PA.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been funding Hamas "for years," and the discovery order signed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk will bring more of that evidence to light."
ronny jackson, hamas, biden administration, taxpayer, funding, evidence, palestinian authority
255
2023-05-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 07:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved