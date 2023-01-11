Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Proposed Gas Stove Ban 'Fraud'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Consumer Safety Product Commission's consideration of a ban on gas stoves "is another example of government overreach" from President Joe Biden's administration.

The agency is reportedly considering a ban on gas stoves in U.S. homes due to safety concerns.

Jackson said on "National Report" that "this is another example of government overreach from the Biden administration and another example of them using their agencies like the Consumer Product Protection Commission, just like they used the [Environmental Protection Agency] and the [Securities and Exchange Commission] and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] ... and you can remember from COVID and everything else, they'll say there's some kind of science behind it that justifies it."

Jackson added: "There's no valid legitimate science that proves that or that … suggests that this type of cooking is any more hazardous than any other type of cooking. It's cheaper. It's faster. It's more efficient."

He went on to say that "187 million Americans have this in their homes right now, 40% of the population. It's going to cost a fortune for people to go in and convert to electric … from gas if that's what they have right now. This is just a complete fraud by the Biden administration. They're using it as a political tool to push their Green New Deal, and I just think it's pathetic that they're doing this."

Jackson later said: "This is a complete waste of time, and I'll tell people right now if you want to help me stop this: Go to SavetheStoves.com. I got a petition up and running that we're going to send to Biden administration and tell them what nonsense this and have them stop this stuff."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!