Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Congress 'Neglected' Talk of Afghanistan

Congressional committees talk more about domestic extremism than the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Biden Administration "cannot keep their eye on the ball," according to Rep. Ronny Jackson in an interview with Newsmax.

"These people cannot figure out what to keep their eye on," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Wednesday. "They ignore everything that's important in this country and they just run down these rabbit holes that are driven by their radical social agenda."

He also slammed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as a "clueless member" of the Biden administration for his comments on domestic extremism.

In an interview with CBS News Wednesday, Mayorkas commented that his department has seen a shift from being more concerned about a foreign terrorist entering the United States to "what we consider the most serious terrorism-related threat on our homeland, which is the domestic violent extremist."

Jackson told Schmitt that since he's been in Congress, the topics under discussion from the departments of State and Defense, have centered on extremism, white supremacy, critical race theory, and gender nomenclature, among other issues, and "that's what we talk about in the Armed Services Committee (and) Foreign Affairs. We've neglected to talk about anything to do with the withdrawal in Afghanistan and look where we're at right now."

He further complained that under the Biden administration, "they literally embraced the Taliban and they want to put anybody that wears a MAGA hat in jail. That's the country we live in right now."

Jackson Wednesday also gave further details about the effort that went into pulling four Americans, a wife and her three children, out of Afghanistan.

"The four U.S. citizens from Amarillo, Texas, in my district, that got out, to my knowledge, are the only four people that have got out of Afghanistan since Aug. 31," said Jackson. "The Biden administration keeps telling us, the secretary of state keeps telling us that they have a plan to get people out. They did nothing for 12 days to get my constituents out."

It took former U.S. special forces operatives to bring the family out.

"They put them in safe houses," he said. "They accompanied them on a long, treacherous trek to the northern border. They tried to get them out through the border through the Mazar-i-Sharif Airport for three days but they couldn't get them out."

The family was finally able to escape after their rescuers called a Taliban checkpoint and convinced them they were with the Taliban in Doha negotiating with the Americans and told them to let the family pass, said Jackson.

At that point, the Biden administration "pushed it out everywhere" that the State Department had evacuated the four Americans, but "they had nothing to do with that. They didn't even know it was going on until we told them."

Jackson also discussed the news reports concerning emails about Dr. Anthony Fauci and funding of research in the Chinese Wuhan laboratory where COVID began.

"Fauci skated the rules" with the National Institutes of Health, said Jackson. "They have way too much power, way too much authority. They've been there way too long. They have a God complex to some extent. They think they're smarter than everybody else."

He added that when Republicans win back the House in 2022, "we are going to get some answers. Some people are going to be held accountable and I'll tell you we should not be taking advice from Dr. Fauci."

