Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Trump's Health 'Incredible'

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson said Friday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump remains in exceptional health and possesses the endurance to outwork nearly anyone in politics.

Jackson, now a Republican congressman from Texas, pushed back against speculation over Trump's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, describing it as a routine follow-up from his April physical and not a cause for concern.

"Look, there is no big deal here," Jackson said in an interview on "American Agenda." "This was a follow-up visit. He had his annual physical done in April, and the team wanted to do a vascular study related to a previous diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. That's all this was."

Jackson explained that the trip also served another purpose.

"Don't forget that Walter Reed is a military installation," he said of the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. "President Trump likes to personally thank the men and women who help take care of the first family and senior officials. He wanted to show his appreciation to the executive medicine team that supports the president's health care."

The White House described Trump's visit as a "routine yearly checkup," though the president himself referred to it as a "semiannual physical." The appointment came ahead of Trump's scheduled trip to the Middle East following a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Jackson emphasized that Trump remains in strong condition for a 79-year-old president.

"I will tell you right now that President Trump can outwork just about any Democrat I've ever met into the ground," Jackson said. "He's a machine. He's nonstop, and his endurance is incredible."

Jackson, who also served as physician to President Barack Obama, said, "Let me just reassure the American people right now. As his former physician, who also stays in touch with his medical team, there is nothing wrong with President Trump. He is in great physical condition, and this was nothing but a follow-up from his annual physical exam in April."

Trump spent several hours at Walter Reed on Friday, leaving the White House around 10:45 a.m. and returning shortly after 2 p.m., slightly ahead of schedule. The White House has not released further details about the visit.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com