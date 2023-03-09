Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Dump DirecTV Over Censorship

AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax is a continuation of the censorship of conservative voices that's been going on over the past two years, and customers should drop the provider, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson.

"You've absolutely got my support," the Texas Republican said Wednesday night on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is nothing more than the same type of censorship that we've been seeing going on for two years when the political left doesn't like the narrative."

The left doesn't like Newsmax, Jackson added, "because you share the other side of the view."

"You share the view of millions and millions of Americans all over this country," said Jackson. "I'll tell people right now they should go out and they should drop AT&T and they should drop DirecTV. They should pull up your app and they should start watching Newsmax. We need to correct this."

DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

As justification for its deplatforming of Newsmax, DirecTV has claimed the network was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax.

During his speech at CPAC last week, Ruddy noted that "[on] most cable systems there are, by any number, at least a dozen, two dozen, news, and information channels. Even the Comedy Channel is liberal news for millennials. Kids believe that is news when they tune in."

