Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: DOD Name Change 'Sends Big Message'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week changing the Department of Defense to the Department of War. While the move has come under criticism from politicians on both sides, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the name change "sends a big message."

"Well, I think it sends a big message. It sends a message to our adversaries, our would-be adversaries, that we're not messing around anymore. This is totally in keeping with the attitude and the approach that President Trump has had to our national security and the safety of American citizens here in the country and around the world. I think it's a great move," Jackson said during an appearance on "National Report."

Jackson, who represents Texas' 13th Congressional District, added that the name change tells the world the U.S. will "protect our interests."

"That's what this says — that we're not just a Department of Defense. We're not here just to defend ourselves. We're here to offensively go out and protect our interests. And President Trump is going to do that, evidenced by just the other day when now he's going after the narco-terrorist, and he sunk the drug boat."

"Things like that are going to happen more and more, and they're all going to be related to one thing: to keeping the American people safe and making sure that our national security is secure. And so, I'm all for it. I think it's a great move, and I support it 110%," Jackson said.

