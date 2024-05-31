Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Congress Must 'Go After' Biden

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that he plans to "aggressively go after" President Joe Biden once he leaves office following former President Donald Trump's conviction on multiple felony charges this week.

Jackson said on "American Agenda," the day after Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, that "the game just changed yesterday" for members of Congress.

"It absolutely changed, what's good for the goose is good for the gander," Jackson added.

The Texas Republican explained that once Biden is out of office, he will "encourage all of my colleagues and everybody that I have any influence over as a member of Congress to aggressively go after the president and his entire family."

He added that Trump's reelection campaign will "move forward" despite his conviction.

"The campaign is going to move forward," Jackson said. "They're going to continue as they … have all along. They're going to continue to win voters over one voter at a time."

The congressman predicted that Trump's convictions will "help" his reelection campaign, saying, "our entire country, whether you're the right or the left, whether you're … Republican or Democrat or somewhere in between, everyone is absolutely horrified at what they've seen right now."

He went on to tout Trump's recent donation numbers and said, "We are going to take this country back. Donald Trump is going to be president again, and we are going to get our country back. If we don't, we are done."

