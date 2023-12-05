×
Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Bar to Expel Lawmaker Should Be 'High'

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:13 PM EST

The bar for expelling a member of Congress "needs to remain high," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was expelled from Congress last week after being charged with multiple crimes.

However, Jackson voted not to expel Santos because of "the way this was taken care of, the way this was done," Jackson told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"The bar for expelling a member [of Congress] has been traditionally very high… he hasn't had his day in court yet. He hasn't been convicted of anything," Jackson said.

Jackson noted that, if the bar for expulsion is lowered to accusations of crimes, "that's a slippery slope."

"We've seen how the left weaponizes government already on a day-to-day basis. I don't want to give them any more authority or any more ability to do something like that. I think that bar needs to remain high. I think there's other things that could have been done short of expelling a member," Jackson added.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


