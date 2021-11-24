Former White House Doctor: 'A Lot Missing' From Biden's Exam, No Cognitive Exam

There was a "lot missing" from President Joe Biden's first routine physical as the nation's leader, including a cognitive examination, and that's because the current White House physician didn't want to reveal the answers those tests could have determined, Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"That's his approach right now, not to ask the questions that he doesn't want the answers to," the Texas Republican, who was the White House doctor when former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama were in office, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They know that if they gave him a cognitive test that he would have failed miserably, and then they would have had to explain that away somehow."

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the current White House physician, reported that after last week's routine physical, the president was determined to be a "healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old man" who is "fit for the duties and the job of the presidency."

O'Connor has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009, including when he was vice president under Obama.

Cognitive testing, Jackson said, deals with several areas and is a screening tool that looks for a decline that could be occurring for any reason, including Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, or other issues.

"Something like that should have definitely been included in his physical exam, and it was purposely left out," said Jackson. "I don't trust ... the medical team that's taking care of him right now to tell us the truth anyway, but I think they purposely left this one out."

Biden turned 79 on Saturday, making him now the oldest president to hold office, but the report of his physical exam contained "six pages of stuff that most people just don't care about," said Jackson.

"Dr. O'Connor submitted six pages addressing an occasional cough and stiffness and things like that when the elephant in the room was the president's cognitive ability," said Jackson. "Fifty percent of the country does not believe he's cognitively fit to be our commander-in-chief and our head of state, yet that wasn't addressed anywhere in there."

Trump submitted to a cognitive test in 2018, and passed it, after what Jackson said Friday was a "relentless push" by people on the left to address his mental capabilities.

"As far as I'm concerned, we set the precedent," said Jackson, who has been pushing since summer for Biden to be tested as well.

"If anyone needs a cognitive it's this president that we have right now, and I was really surprised to see there wasn't any mention of anything like that in there," he added.

Jackson also noted that there is a "big push" from medical experts, as well as the geriatric community, to include a cognitive test while conducting routine physical examinations of anyone over the age of 65, "certainly if you have an indication to do so."

And with Biden, Jackson said, that "huge" indication is there.

"We've seen for years now that he's had these gaffes, but something's changed over the last few years," said Jackson. "These aren't gaffes anymore. He's confused, and he doesn't know where he's at or what he's doing. I would say beyond just normal indication there, indications related specifically to his behavior that would have dictated something like that should have been done."

Further, Jackson said O'Connor did not give a complete briefing to the press after Biden's examination.

"[He] should have done what I had to do whenever I briefed on President Trump's physical, and stand up in front of the press," said Jackson. "I was up there for an hour and 15 minutes, answering every single question, and the press was picking his physical apart. Instead, we get we just got a six-page report, and that's the end of it. We're supposed to just move on and play like everything's fine now."

Meanwhile, Jackson said he was never Biden's doctor, as that was O'Connor's position, but he saw the then-vice president "every day, just like everyone else did, and I can see that there's a huge change."

Biden's physical did address his stiffened walking patterns and said that could be caused by orthopedic-related issues, but Jackson said Wednesday that could also be in doubt.

"That's also a physical manifestation of some of the cognitive diseases that you can have as well," he said. "We don't know for sure because we didn't get any detailed stuff. Maybe they should have included an MRI of his brain and things of that nature, too, but none of that stuff was there. It was all superficial fluff, six pages of superficial fluff were all we got, and they were doing it just to check a box."

