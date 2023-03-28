Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Border Crisis a National Security Threat

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' border crisis is a major national security threat.

Joining "Spicer & Co." on Tuesday, Jackson said that Mayorkas was "burying his head in the sand" as human traffickers, drug runners, and potentially even terrorists pour into the United States.

"I'm telling you right now — I will almost promise you that the next 9/11 terrorist cell is set up in our country right now thanks to our southern border," stated Jackson, a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

He also noted that 7,000 ISIS fighters from Afghanistan were left out of prison following the U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021, warning that those same militants could now make their way here through the open border.

"I can promise you that some of them have made their way to our southern border, they've crossed into the United States now, and they're planning their next attack," he predicted.

For those reasons, Jackson believes that Mayorkas "has done more damage to this country than any cabinet secretary out there" and needs to be impeached by the Republican-controlled House.

Earlier this year, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., introduced legislation to impeach Mayorkas. But Politico noted last month that immediate action still lacks critical support from Republicans.

"I think when you lay the case out as any impeachment happens, I think [support] grows. Obviously, it's not going to happen instantaneously," Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern of Oklahoma told the outlet.

Rep. Brian Fallon, R-Texas, also called for Mayorkas' impeachment in January, urging his colleagues to skip over the hearing process and move as quickly as possible.

"Secretary Mayorkas has violated the law and his implemented policies that undermine law enforcement activities at our southern border," Fallon declared at the time.

"His willful actions erode our immigration system, undermine border patrol morale, and imperil American national security. He must be removed from office," the congressman added.

