Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: 'American People Looking for' Trump Policies

Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 July 2022 01:18 PM EDT

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans are focused on issues such as energy independence and lower inflation as the midterms approach.

On “National Report,” McDaniel was asked about former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who were both set to deliver separate speeches at events in Washington, D.C., ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

McDaniel said, "Both of them are going to lay out an agenda and a policy similar to the one that they governed under and one that would course correct the disaster we're seeing under [President Joe] Biden.

"Energy independence, parental rights ... let's lower taxes, let's make sure that we stem inflation, all the things that we're seeing. Let's secure our border, let's make sure we defend our men and women in blue and rein in this crime spiral that we're having."

She added, "Those are going to be the things that President Trump and Mike Pence did when they were in office. And I think those are the things that the American people are looking for right now as Biden is destroying our country."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


