RNC Chair McDaniel to Newsmax: Put Politics Aside for Now After Shootings

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday called for people to put aside politics for now and think about the Uvalde, Texas, community in the wake of the shootings that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers Tuesday.

"All of our hearts grieve with these families," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I think of my son, who's in school right now. He's had a lot of anxiety after watching this shooting. We had one in Oxford, Michigan, earlier this year. It affects our kids. Every family is having these discussions."

Her comments come after Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupted a Wednesday press conference being given by his GOP rival, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, to accuse him of "doing nothing" to solve shooting violence.

"We are inundated with politics all day every day," McDaniel said. "We will have time for that later. Right now, it's about how do we support these families? Come together, put our politics aside and think about this community."

As for O'Rourke, McDaniel said his actions were "uncalled for."

"He did it to score political points instead of trying to mourn with a grieving community," she said.

McDaniel, though, said she disagrees with President Joe Biden's statement that the Second Amendment is fluid.

"I think our founders were very clear and very right in giving us the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms," she said. "I think we need to keep guns out of the hands of bad people and mentally ill and deranged people, and I think that's a state issue … we have to look at the whole picture of mental health."

But Democrats are already trying to make the shootings a political issue, she said.

"It would have been nice if Joe Biden used that moment to lead a nation in mourning and bring us together instead of once again trying to divide," McDaniel said.

In other matters under discussion, McDaniel discussed this week's primary elections and the mixture of results in Georgia, where some people endorsed by former President Donald Trump won while others lost.

"When I look at Georgia, there's a couple of things that really stand out," she said. "One, we had a record turnout. We doubled the turnout from the 2018 primary on the Republican side. We also saw a record turnout with African-American, Hispanic, and Asian voters on the GOP side. That bodes really well heading into November."

She added that too much is being made about the endorsements in Georgia when the overriding figure is Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Gov. Brian Kemp took the GOP nomination over Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, and McDaniel said she thinks that result was less about Trump's endorsement and more about the voters' belief that Kemp could once again defeat Abrams.

"They want to beat Stacey Abrams, and they didn't view it as an either-or," she said. "They thought Kemp was the best person to do that. They obviously supported President Trump's endorsement of [Senate candidate] Herschel Walker, who won overwhelmingly."

McDaniel said she believes Walker can win his race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"[Walker] also is focusing on bringing people together and focusing on Georgians and their issues and what we've seen from Democrats like Warnock is a doubling down on division," said McDaniel. "We're seeing it right now. Everything they do is about dividing our country, dividing us, creating anger, creating fear."

McDaniel also discussed the Pennsylvania Senate race, where a recount will take place between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick for the GOP nod.

"I think either of them can win that race," she said. "I think they're both great candidates. I really like Oz. I really like McCormick."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!