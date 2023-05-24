Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Has 'Great Field' of 2024 Candidates

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday the addition of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the list of candidates running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination doesn't change her opinion of the expanding primary field.

"I think it's a great field, and especially when we contrast our ideas against [President Joe] Biden," McDaniel told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "This is a great opportunity for our party to say, This is what we're about. We're about closing our border and opening up our energy independence, [about] parental rights, and we're about making sure that every family has a chance at the American dream, and school choice.

"All these candidates, by and large, are going to agree with that, and we can contrast our party to Biden. The key number everyone should be looking at is Biden's disapproval is very high.

"He's a very unpopular president. Most people feel like our country is heading in the wrong direction, and this is an opportunity for Republicans to take up all the oxygen and put forward why we should win back the White House and defeat Joe Biden."

There have been reports former President Donald Trump might skip the primary debates, especially the first one in Milwaukee, site of the 2024 Republican National Convention, in August because it will be conducted by Fox News. Trump's relationship with the cable news network has soured since the end of the 2020 election.

McDaniel said she has spoken to all of the candidates, including Trump, and their campaigns regarding the debates.

"[Trump's campaign is] going to make a decision later on whether they'll debate," she said. "My guess is he'll keep us guessing, and that will be a decision that his campaign and ultimately he will make as to whether he's going to participate in these debates.

"I think it's always good to get in front of the American people and put forward our vision versus Joe Biden. Having that TV time and saturating the news coverage after these debates is going to be critical, not just to win the primary, but I also think it goes a long way to winning over independents and winning the general [election], as well."

