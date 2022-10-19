RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Focus on Economy Ignites GOP

Republicans are moving ahead of Democrats in the polls with just a few weeks left before the Nov. 8 midterm elections because the GOP is focusing on the economy, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Democrats are funneling so much money to try and make abortion the No. 1 issue, but Republicans know that voters feel that the economy is the No. 1 issue, and we don't have to pay money to make them feel that way," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They're going to the grocery store. They're filling their car with gas. They know that their favorite restaurant costs more. They know that everything in their lives costs more."

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said if Democrats control enough seats in Congress after the midterm elections, he will make the first bill to Capitol Hill next year one that codifies the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion into law.

Biden's approval rating is still around 40%, but McDaniel said that isn't necessarily an indication of how the vote will go next month.

"It's different state by state and district by district," she said. "Democrats aren't running on a record, but they keep talking about this one thing. They've become a one-note party."

McDaniel said that's because the Democrats' record will show that since Biden has been in office, gas prices have climbed, and drugs are coming across the border in record numbers.

"At every single level of our lives, we are hurting, and the Democrats own it," McDaniel said. "They have the Senate, the House, and the White House."

Meanwhile, the RNC is still readying its lawsuit against Google, which it is accusing of voter suppression for allegedly blocking campaign emails from reaching voters.

"They have 53% of the country that have Gmail accounts, so they're basically acting like a utility," said McDaniel.

McDaniel said that for some time, Google has been sending the RNC's emails that are sent on the last four days of every month to recipients' junk mail folders.

"We have to stop this," she said. "This is wrong. For everybody who has a Gmail account … this is not a mistake. It's intentional, and we're going to sue them."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!