×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ronna mcdaniel | federal government | fbi | joe biden

Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Weaponization Panel Will Expose Biden Admin

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 04:04 PM EST

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, believes the House select panel on the weaponization of the federal government will bring much-needed transparency to the Biden administration, which she said has been essentially working in the shadows the previous two years.

"The American people, we need to have faith in our institutions, especially the FBI," McDaniel told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish. 

"We saw this coming out of the 2016 election, when we saw the Hillary Clinton campaign create a fake dossier that was passed as intelligence and led to the investigation of Donald Trump," McDaniel continued. "We've seen our departments weaponized over and over again. We need to stop that, and I'm so grateful that [Republicans] took back the House."

The bipartisan weaponization select committee — featuring such notables as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Rep. Thomas Massie,, R-Ky.; Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I-Hawaii — held its first hearing Thursday at the Capitol.

This oversight subcommittee "will allow the American people to see some of the problems we've had with the FBI," said McDaniel. 

She continued: "When you put a spotlight on something, behaviors change. When done in the dark, and nobody's looking at it, you can do whatever you want. And that's why us winning back the House and being able to have this oversight ... even that alone can make some change."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, believes the House select panel on the weaponization of the federal government will bring much-needed transparency to the Biden administration.
ronna mcdaniel, federal government, fbi, joe biden
303
2023-04-09
Thursday, 09 February 2023 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved