Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Weaponization Panel Will Expose Biden Admin

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, believes the House select panel on the weaponization of the federal government will bring much-needed transparency to the Biden administration, which she said has been essentially working in the shadows the previous two years.

"The American people, we need to have faith in our institutions, especially the FBI," McDaniel told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"We saw this coming out of the 2016 election, when we saw the Hillary Clinton campaign create a fake dossier that was passed as intelligence and led to the investigation of Donald Trump," McDaniel continued. "We've seen our departments weaponized over and over again. We need to stop that, and I'm so grateful that [Republicans] took back the House."

The bipartisan weaponization select committee — featuring such notables as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Rep. Thomas Massie,, R-Ky.; Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I-Hawaii — held its first hearing Thursday at the Capitol.

This oversight subcommittee "will allow the American people to see some of the problems we've had with the FBI," said McDaniel.

She continued: "When you put a spotlight on something, behaviors change. When done in the dark, and nobody's looking at it, you can do whatever you want. And that's why us winning back the House and being able to have this oversight ... even that alone can make some change."

