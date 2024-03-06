DeSantis to Newsmax: Haley Tried to Appeal to Non-Republicans

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Nikki Haley’s defeat on Super Tuesday "was to be expected."

Earlier Wednesday morning, Haley announced the end of her presidential campaign following former President Donald Trump’s 14-state victory on Tuesday night’s presidential primary.

"She had waged a campaign on the idea that you can somehow win the Republican nomination for president by getting the votes of mostly just non-Republicans. That just doesn’t work. We saw that play out in Iowa, and I said at the time that she didn’t have a pathway," Desantis said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

With a Trump-Biden rematch now a forgone conclusion, DeSantis put his focus on the current president saying, "Now we’re in a situation where Republicans are staring down the barrel of a President Biden who’s clearly not up to the job."

As for Trump, he told the crowd at a campaign speech at Mar-a-Lago, "Success will bring unity to our country."

