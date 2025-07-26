Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: DOJ's NYC Lawsuit May Reach High Court

The Justice Department's lawsuit against New York City over its sanctuary policies will likely head to the U.S. Supreme Court, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Ron Vitiello told Newsmax Saturday.

On Thursday, the Justice Department filed suit against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, and several other officials, alleging the city's sanctuary laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The complaint argues that the city's policies have led to the release of dangerous criminal aliens and violate the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"I think it's great. We're going after what is a problem in a lot of cities," Vitiello said on "The Count."

"I think they've done the same in Chicago and LA. It's destructive policy for cities, towns, and any other jurisdiction to protect people who are in the country illegally, who also commit crimes inside of those communities.

"What the sheriff will tell you and what law enforcement knows is that recidivism is very high for people who commit felonies," he said.

According to Vitiello, sanctuary policies create a revolving door for repeat offenders.

"If you're in the country illegally, you commit a felony, get arrested in a place like New York, and then the system lets you back out on the street, you are going to reoffend because there's absolutely no consequence," he said.

"I applaud the Justice Department for moving in this direction, and I look forward for them winning. But they're probably going to have to go all the way to the highest court."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com