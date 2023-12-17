Vitiello to Newsmax: What's Left to Negotiate on Border?

It's difficult to understand what's still being negotiated between the White House and Senate on President Joe Biden's foreign aid bill when immigrants are streaming into the United States in greater numbers, Ron Vitiello, a former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director as well as former Border Patrol chief, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We see the dangers every single day, right?" Vitiello, who appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, commented. "We know that in the pipeline of the people that are coming are people that are coming from countries that wish us ill, people that are coming here to do us harm, not to mention you know, convicted criminals, people who are wanted in their own countries."

He further pointed out that 5,000 people "every single day" are encountered by the Border Patrol before being let free into the United States.

"How could that be good for America?" Vitiello said. "How can this White House completely disregard their responsibility to protect us and protect that border?

"It's really amazing that they have to negotiate, and $14 billion is what's on the table for the border, supplemental, You know the whole budget at Border Patrol. When I was there, it was only $3.5 billion. If this isn't a problem, why do they need $14 billion to fix it?"

Dannels added that the border issues will continue getting worse until Biden and Congress prioritize America "and right now, they haven't done that."

He further said that he wants to see the money proposed for the border in writing "because for three years we've seen neglect."

"We have not seen an operational plan," said Dannels. "How they're going to secure this border has been set aside. I'd like to see how they're going to do that before we give them [money]."

Vitiello also on Sunday called the border situation "ridiculous," considering when Biden came into office, the numbers of illegal migration were at 45-year lows at the southwest border.

"Ever since he's been there, there are record highs in encounters, record highs in federal seizures, record highs in deaths at the border, record highs in terrorist-affiliated people coming into the custody of CBP, so he's torn it down," said Vitiello. "There's not a better president for the drug cartels than Joe Biden.

"It gets worse every minute he's in office and no way to tell us that he's going to change."

