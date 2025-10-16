Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: Trump's Crime Plan Brings 'Common Sense' to Failing Cities

President Donald Trump's push to fight crime in the nation's major cities reflects a return to "common sense" policies after years of liberal approaches that have weakened public safety, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection senior adviser Ron Vitiello on Newsmax on Thursday.

The administration's recent efforts, which reportedly have included more than 8,700 arrests of violent criminals and the seizure of 421 kilograms of fentanyl, show that putting federal resources directly into urban centers is working, Vitiello said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Trump, accompanied by FBI Director Kash Patel at the White House on Wednesday, announced the results as part of his broader initiative to target crime in Democrat-led cities.

He said he plans to expand the efforts to include San Francisco, a city he described as having "lost its way" due to decades of progressive leadership.

"He's doing more of the same as it relates to bringing common sense to a problem that we've all suffered with for a really long time," Vitiello said. "Quality of life in these cities has degraded because of the woke policies like no-cash bail, the lack of consequences, [and] sanctuary cities for people who are in the country illegally."

Vitiello agreed that deploying federal officers and National Guard troops when local officials request them can help restore order and safety.

"Why not San Francisco?" he said. "It is a beautiful city, or was a beautiful city, but they've been hampered by these woke policies, and they've kind of lost their way."

This also means deploying the National Guard where necessary, Vitiello said, as "it just makes it safer for everyone."

Trump's approach encourages cooperation between the federal government and local jurisdictions, he added, noting that Washington can also step in to protect federal interests when necessary.

Vitiello criticized local and state officials in some blue states for providing sanctuary to people in the country illegally, saying those policies can cross into violations of federal law.

"When they step over the line and aid and abet these folks or hide people and allow them to live in the United States and shield them from legitimate law enforcement, that is a violation of federal law," he said.

He also warned that attacks and harassment against immigration agents have risen sharply, describing the work as "an inherently dangerous job."

"You're trying to find people who have committed serious crimes ... and then they're being covered by these politicians," Vitiello said. "Activists are putting their names online and showing people where they live and threatening their families. We want them to be safe. We want them to do their jobs well."

Vitiello said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the president have made it clear they back federal agents on the front lines, calling their continued work "critical" to national safety.

