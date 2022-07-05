×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron paul | biden | gas prices

Ron Paul to Newsmax: Biden's Call to Control Gas Prices Could Bring Shortages

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 05 July 2022 03:15 PM EDT

President Joe Biden, with his call for gas stations across the country to lower prices, is acting as an authoritarian while talking about price controls that could lead to shortages, former Rep. Ron Paul said on Newsmax, Tuesday. 

"They think they know better than people making their own choices, and what he's talking about is price controls," Paul said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They think they know better than people making their own choices … when you price something below the market rate, what occurs is that you get shortages."

In this case, that would mean that "all of a sudden, they're going to go out and buy more oil to replenish it," said Paul, adding that he remembers what happened in 1971 when wage and price controls were enacted and shortages immediately occurred. 

"As messy it is now, so far I've been able to go buy gasoline," Paul said. "You know the price is up a little bit. But that doesn't mean the price of the oil is up, and that's the only problem. That means the dollar value is going down."

Biden blames Russia, gas companies, and more over the inflation, and Paul said that "some of it is pure political gain, and they're playing these tricks."

Paul recalled that the Federal Reserve got its power during the Great Depression, and said people should look more into that power, as "it's a deadness that's causing the problem and they accommodate everybody."

Paul also agreed that the only thing that worked in the 1970s to curb inflation was for the Fed to raise interest and flip the U.S. into a recession, but "that would be difficult politically right at this moment to do. "

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden, with his call for gas stations across the country to lower prices, is acting as an authoritarian while talking about price controls that could lead to shortages, former Rep. Ron Paul said on Newsmax on Tuesday. 
ron paul, biden, gas prices
331
2022-15-05
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 03:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved