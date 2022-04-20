Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: WH Chief of Staff 'Calling the Shots,' Not Biden

Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax that White House chief of staff Ron Klain was the man making the final decisions, not President Joe Biden.

"I think everybody that pays attention knows Joe Biden is not in charge – that Ron Klain is calling the shots," O'Reilly told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "And what Klain does is try to appease the far left almost every time. He very, very rarely goes against the far left. Now, he would have to explain why; I don't know."

While there are no known reports Klain is giving a final decision to otherwise presidential responsibilities, according to the New York Post, Biden told reporters upon his visit to Poland he was interested in visiting the war-torn country of Ukraine, but upon being asked if he would go, Biden claimed others were preventing him.

"They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what's going on in Ukraine," Biden said during a humanitarian operations briefing in southeastern Poland. Biden did not clarify who "they" were.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday discounted the possibility of Biden visiting the country.

"He is ready for anything," Psaki told the "Pod Save America" podcast. "The man likes a fast car, some aviators — he's ready to go to Ukraine, [but] we are not sending the president to Ukraine."

Last week, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden had no plans for a presidential trip to Ukraine.

"President Biden," Sullivan says, "doesn't currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here