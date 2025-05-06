Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 'Throw the Book' at Wisconsin Judge

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, accused of helping an immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, should face justice.

Dugan, a Milwaukee Circuit Court judge, was arrested and charged with obstruction by the FBI on April 25 amid allegations that she aided illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in evading agents in a courthouse.

"Nobody should be above the law," Johnson said on "Newsline." "I think we've seen too many cases where people are above the law. These are some pretty specific allegations. And it sure looks like this judge acted and obstructed justice. And being an officer of the court, she should be held at least to the same standard, if not a higher standard."

Johnson said Dugan should be arrested and, if convicted, "I hope they throw the book at her."

"President Biden left behind an enormous mess by allowing millions of people to flood this country," Johnson said. "Members of transnational criminal organizations, violent gangs, sex, human drug traffickers completely unvetted ... creating a clear and present danger to this country. The American people elected Donald Trump to clean up the mess."

