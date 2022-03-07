Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: World, Americans Sense Biden's Weakness

Russia's Vladimir Putin "senses weakness" in President Joe Biden, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax, adding "everything" the Biden administration "has done to America has weakened us."

"Open borders, out of control deficit spending, record inflation, increasing crime, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan: All these things make us weak," Johnson told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The Wisconsin senator further attributed American weakness to increased division in the country caused by unpopular cultural pushes from Democrats and the left.

"The left continues to push and push and push – it's not conservatives, it's not Republicans who want to be divided," Johnson said. "It's the left that continues to divide this nation, continues to push all kinds of things that are just outside of mainstream America down everybody's throat and continues to exacerbate the divide."

"That is probably the number one thing that weakens this country – is our disunity," he added.

Johnson criticized the administration's decision not to sanction Russian oil and gas, attributing it to a poor energy policy. He also emphasized America needs to become "energy independent" once again.

The senator said Democrats "are just denying the reality the world will be a fossil fuel-based economy for decades. Oil's fungible. If we don't buy it, China will."

"We need to get smarter about how we approach these things," Johnson added. "We absolutely do need to become, once again, energy independent. We were, and of course, Joe Biden frittered that all away."

