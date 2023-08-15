Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Trump Indictments Travesty of Justice

The issuing of indictments in four separate cases against former President Donald Trump is a travesty for the U.S. political process and its system of justice, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Johnson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that each of the new indictments "just feels more and more like we're in a type of country like the Soviet Union or other countries that criminalize political speech, that imprison political opponents, not allow people to run on the ballots."

Johnson said unfair targeting of individuals is happening under President Joe Biden.

Johnson said it's unprecedented to have such indictments against former presidents.

"This is what Democrats do, this is what radical leftists do, they break every precedent, they break every norm, they destroy things, they don't build things, they don't help improve our nation, they don't heal our nation," Johnson said.

Johnson also said that the timing of the Trump trial is "blatantly political" as an attempt to derail Trump's presidential aspirations.

Johnson noted that challenging an election is an essential part of the nation's freedoms, but he said "the media, the left, wants to cheat, they want to make it easy to cheat, because we never fully look into these claims."

"We need to restore confidence in our election system, but the media is not letting us do that or the Democratic Party," Johnson said, adding that "so many individuals sympathize with the torment that President Trump has gone through, but the mainstream media is oblivious to it."

Johnson also harshly criticized the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case as "a sick joke." Johnson said the main criteria for a special counsel is to be independent.

"I can't think of a human being on this Earth that is less independent than David Weiss to take over this case," Johnson said.

