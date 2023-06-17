Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 'Travesty' That Trump Faces Federal Charges

It's a "travesty" that former President Donald Trump is facing a federal indictment in connection to classified documents when the "correct decision" was made in the past not to prosecute others in similar situations, Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax Saturday.

"President [Gerald] Ford made the correct decision not to prosecute President [Richard] Nixon," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "President Trump made the correct decision not to pursue or prosecute Hillary Clinton for her obstruction of justice and her mishandling of federal records."

Instead, Trump is facing 37 counts in the federal indictment handed down in Florida, most of which accuse him of violations of the Espionage Act, when his dispute with the National Archives should have been handled in civil proceedings, "not this dumb criminal path," said Johnson.

"The result of that would have been we never would have had a SWAT raid" on Trump's "very secure residence" and there would not have been an indictment, said Johnson.

"We wouldn't be in this enormous mess that Joe Biden and Merrick Garland created for this campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, neither Hillary Clinton nor Biden was president when they were in possession of classified documents, but "it's completely different when you're president" because of the presidential ability to classify and declassify documents, said Johnson.

"The bottom line is this will be the third presidential election that federal law enforcement has interfered in," he said, adding that the situation is far more damaging than "anything that Russia or China could ever have hoped to accomplish."

Johnson also on Saturday commented on statements made by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week on the Senate floor that an FD-1023 FBI document sought by Congress regarding the alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme between Biden, his son Hunter, and a foreign national states there are 17 audio recordings confirming the plan.

"First of all, Sen. Grassley and I in our report in September 2020 laid out more than enough evidence to implicate the Bidens in a conflict of interest for sure," said Johnson. "I don't know how much more evidence we need that President Biden is unfit for office."

He also noted that there is "so much information, unfortunately of corruption, at some of the highest levels of the FBI."

"That's not to say that the vast majority of FBI agents don't have integrity. But at the top we have seen grotesque levels of partisan action, starting with James Comey, who exonerated Hillary Clinton with the completely corrupt and fraudulent investigation of Crossfire Hurricane and the Russian hoax and now this interference," said Johnson. "Sen. Grassley's just asking the question: What did you do with this information from a confidential human source?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!