Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dems 'Fundamentally Destroying' Democracy

Democrats have shown what they will do with power: ostensibly abuse it and overrule democracy, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., intimated on Newsmax.

''We are now witnessing what fundamental transformation of America looks like: It's open borders; it's 40-year-high inflation; it's record gasoline prices; it's rising crime,'' Johnson told Tuesday's ''Spicer & Co.'' ''Basically, when the Democrats say they want to fundamentally transform America, they are fundamentally destroying it.

''And now that includes Supreme Court. I mean, it's tragic to watch this, and as Sen. [John] Thune said, they have to be stopped. They have to be stopped in November.''

Democrats showed Tuesday they do not like the vote in the leaked Supreme Court opinion, or a state's constitutional right to pass laws, Johnson told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

''Even if this is the final decision, from my stand point, this is the correct decision,'' Johnson continued. ''This will take this very divisive issue, this profound social issue out of the hands of just nine unelected officials and put it back in the court of public opinion.

''In our democracy, where each individual state will decide this for themselves.''

The original 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade ostensibly allowed the Supreme Court to make a law, which is actually the job of Congress and states, Johnson stressed.

''Let's face it: Having the Supreme Court rule on abortion, it didn't solve the problem,'' he said. ''It didn't end the debate. It probably exacerbated the debate and created greater division.

''So this has been a long time coming. I think people wake up after the decision realizing in most states, abortion will remain legal. Some states it will become illegal, but those state legislators will handle that. It may be a messy process, but it's the right way to decide this.''

Johnson stands firmly on the side of restricting abortion rather than that of the Supreme Court making abortion legal nationwide through Roe v. Wade.

''Well, you can take a look to what a Republican legislature and Republican governor did: They basically, you know, banned abortions after 20 weeks,'' Johnson said. ''I've signed on to a national bill that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks. I mean, I think that's a pretty reasonable accommodation.

''So, I have faith in the people of Wisconsin to sort this out through the legislative process — through the democratic process. Now, it may take a number of elections. You know, nobody can predict exactly what will happen. All I can say is this is the right way to decide this profoundly difficult issue for all society, and there will be different solutions in different states. And that's the way it ought to work.''

As for the issue of the leak from the Supreme Court, that is even more of an ''egregious transgression'' than forcing the legislatures to make law on abortions.

''I don't think we're talking enough about what an egregious transgression this was against the independence of the Supreme Court,'' Johnson said. ''The damage done to the court is really hard to overstate. So whoever did this did something terrible to our democracy.''

Attempts through the leak to change the ruling of the Supreme Court and intimidate justices to vote the desires of the Democratic Party should concern all Americans, Johnson concluded.

''That's what's so egregious about this,'' he added. ''It's going to make it very difficult for any justice to be persuaded by other justices as they write their opinions. Again this is beyond the pale. This is so terrible, so damaging for the court.

''But hopefully it will not have any impact on the justices,'' he concluded. ''Hopefully it won't have any impact, really, on our election.''

Johnson, who is seeking reelection this year, faces Adam Benedetto, John Berman, Brad Beyer and Justin Doty in Wisconsin's Aug. 9 GOP primary, according to Ballotpedia.

