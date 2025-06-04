Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Rising Federal Spending Is 'Immoral'

Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax that government spending is wildly out of control. Johnson told "Newsline" on Wednesday that the spending spree has to be stopped. "We're mortgaging our children's future. It's wrong. It's immoral. It has to stop."

The Wisconsin Republican said the House-approved spending plan, called the One Big Beautiful Bill, falls short of serious spending reductions. The Congressional Budget Office, he said, projects deficits of $2.2 trillion each of the next 10 years. "$2.2 trillion average. We can't accept that as the new normal. We can't. And the big beautiful business does nothing to bend that."

Johnson said there's too much to do by the July 4 deadline for passage set by President Donald Trump. "If we split this up, I think we can easily do the first part. By July 4th, the basic things, border defense, bank the savings based on the good work of the house, extend current tax law."

According to Johnson, preserving tax relief is paramount and that needs to be handled first. "Take an automatic tax increase off the table, provide that certainty to the economy, increase the debt limit to give us about a year to go to work on the hard stuff of actually returning to reasonable pre-pandemic level spending."

There's one chance to get all of this done, he said. "We have to fix it. This is our moment. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We can't expect to hold the midterms and do it next time. This is the time to do it."

