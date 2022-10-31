Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'We Have to Start Prioritizing Spending'

The U.S. needs "to start prioritizing spending" in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and infrastructure spending, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday.

Johnson attributed the growth in social spending to former President Barack Obama's project to "fundamentally transform America."

"It's the massive out-of-control spending that put at risk Social Security and Medicare," Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I'm just trying to point out that we have to start prioritizing spending.

"We can't afford to spend, for example, $365 billion on the Green New Deal energy boondoggles," he continued, "that will go into the pockets of people like [former Vice President] Al Gore. Maybe even President Obama, I don't know."

Johnson, up against Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes, stressed the need to "return to the interest rates we had for the last few decades" to add "$1.2 trillion per year."

"That's what we spend today on Social Security and the trust funds running out by about 2035," he said. "So, I'm just trying to raise the alarm, and if you're worried about Social Security, as I am, we better start prioritizing spending."

The Wisconsin senator also offered a closing argument to voters by emphasizing his record as a husband, father, and public servant compared to Barnes, emphasizing, "it's a pretty clear choice for Wisconsinites."

According to a RealClear Politics average of polls conducted so far, Johnson leads Barnes, Wisconsin's current lieutenant governor, by 3.3 percentage points — 50.8% to 47.5%.

