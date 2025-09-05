Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Colleagues Can't Admit They Were Wrong on COVID Vaccine

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Friday that his colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee treated Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "disrespectfully" at a fiery oversight hearing the day before because they "don't want to admit that maybe their advice" to get the COVID-19 vaccine "resulted in somebody's death or permanent disability."

"I'm a big supporter of what RFK Jr. is attempting to do and all that he has done over the years in terms of protecting children's health and trying to expose the truth to the American public," Johnson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "In 15 years in the Senate, I think RFK Jr. has been probably treated the most disrespectfully as I've ever seen a witness treated. Maybe the possible exception would be Secretary Mayorkas, but he opened up the borders, letting in all these criminals, abandoned unaccompanied children. He deserved harsh treatment. Bobby Kennedy does not."

Arguing that "science has been corrupted," the Wisconsin Republican stressed that he's "not anti-vax;" he just has "an open mind" when it comes to vaccines and the harm they can cause.

"I acknowledge the fact that vaccine injuries are real," Johnson said. "They are severe, both on the childhood schedule as well as the COVID injection. One of the things I pointed out in the hearing, all these senators — and here's part of the problem — none of them want to admit they are wrong. They almost, to a member of Congress, either cut videos or encouraged their constituents to go get the jab. They don't want to admit that maybe their advice resulted in somebody's death or permanent disability, but I laid out the facts.

"Over 1.6 million adverse events associated with the COVID vaccine, 38,742 deaths reported worldwide and over 9,000 of those deaths, 24%, occurred on the day of vaccination or within one or two days," he continued. "That's the truth. Other people quote studies that are just kind of mathematical models. This is actual data, and theirs generally dramatically understates the adverse events. So, again, I just laid out the facts. My colleagues, unfortunately, don't want to know the facts because they don't want to have to admit that maybe something they suggested to their constituents might have harmed their constituents. That's what's going on here."

During his heated exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Thursday, Kennedy suggested that money from the pharmaceuticals industry was influencing her line of questioning.

"I think where pharma has been most effective in controlling the narrative is the billions of dollars they pour into TV advertising to buy the narrative, the millions they buy off the medical journals, the medical schools and colleges and stuff," Johnson said. "Big Pharma has captured the news media, the narrative, the federal health agencies. That's the problem. And it's not just Big Pharma, it's Big Food. It's Big Agriculture. And again, I'm all for high-integrity science. I don't have all the answers on this, but I have an open mind. Unfortunately, what you saw in the hearing is, you have a bunch of senators that have a completely closed mind to this."

