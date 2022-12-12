Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Breakfast Club' Looks For GOP Leading Issues

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., tells Newsmax the GOP Senate "Breakfast Club," as it has been dubbed, is looking for areas where Republicans can lead in a split Congress.

"Well, first of all, I guess I've heard that name. I don't think we have a name," Johnson said of the Breakfast Club moniker on Monday's "Spicer & Co."

But whatever it's called the group's purpose, he told host Sean Spicer, is the same thing he vowed in a Wall Street Journal column after being re-elected: Doing everything possible "to restore function and fiscal sanity to Congress."

Currently, the group is trying to identify issues they believe Senate Republicans, who are in the minority 49-51, should be leading on.

"For example, I think our first press conference talked about how we would be willing to deny cloture on the National Defense Authorization Act, something we all want to see passed unless they repealed the vaccine mandate for the finest among us — for military members."

Cloture is a Senate rule that requires a two-thirds vote to prevent unlimited debate on the Senate floor.

Johnson said he would also like to see all service members who have been terminated for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine reinstated with full back pay. The current agreement allows reinstatement, but not back pay.

He would also like to see the country end the COVID-19 state of emergency that has existed since March 2020.

"We certainly ought to rescind the 87,000 new IRS agents," Johnson added, a Democratic addition that Republicans oppose.

"On a macro basis, we need the House to begin a conservative budget process," he said. "Hopefully, they can pass a budget that doesn't increase the deficit."

If it does, and the debt ceiling has to be increased, it should be attached to fiscal controls, such as preventing a government shutdown, among others.

Republicans should then use that budget process to drive each appropriation bill out of the House, he said. As the Senate opposition party the GOP should "use every parliamentary tool we have to bring up those appropriation bills for consideration in the Senate," Johnson said.

"So yes. it's about restoring function and hopefully bring some fiscal sanity back to Congress back to the federal government"

