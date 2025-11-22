Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dem Lawmakers Inciting Insurrection

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sharply criticized a new video released by a group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, telling Newsmax on Saturday the message was "utterly disgusting" and an attempt to incite "insurrection."

The video urges U.S. service members to refuse unlawful commands from President Donald Trump, stating, "You can refuse illegal orders… You must refuse illegal orders."

Speaking on "America Right Now," Johnson condemned the messaging as dangerous and irresponsible. He argued that Democrats are contributing to political unrest and claimed that "violence in our politics today is primarily coming from the left."

Johnson said the lawmakers involved should retract the video and issue an apology, adding, "There’s no room for that type of thing in today’s America. It is just sick."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com