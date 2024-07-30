WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | secret service | questions | donald trump | shooter | assassination | attempt

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: We Deserve Answers From Secret Service

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 08:46 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday the Secret Service continues to not answer key questions about the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"They're not being transparent," Johnson said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Johnson said a bipartisan Senate committee will be investigating the shooting and plans to obtain transcribed interviews from Secret Service personnel in the coming days.

"There are so many questions that remain outstanding that literally could have been answered within certainly days, not weeks," Johnson said. "It's really ridiculous. It is."

The Wisconsin senator wants to know how snipers failed to see the alleged shooter, Thomas Michael Crooks, on top of a building.

"We shouldn't be asking these questions right now," Johnson said. "We should know it already. We should know what sniper team took him out. We should already be interviewing that Secret Service sniper. 'When did you first see this guy? When did you acquire the target'? All those questions remain unanswered."

Johnson said federal agencies are giving the middle finger to the American public and Congress.

"They just can stonewall with impunity," Johnson said. "They've gotten away with it for literally now decades. That has to end. They have to understand they are accountable to the American public. And the way they're held accountable is through the public's representatives, members of Congress."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday the Secret Service continues to not answer key questions about the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
ron johnson, secret service, questions, donald trump, shooter, assassination, attempt
271
2024-46-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 08:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved