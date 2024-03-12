×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | robert hur | donald trump

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: We Have Two Distinct Levels of Justice

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 05:45 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that America has “two distinct levels of justice here.  You’re got one for Democrats and the connected individuals to Democrats and you have a system of justice for the rest of us.”

Johnson was referring to former DOJ special counsel Robert Hur’s decision not to charge Biden while the DOJ under Jack Smith has indicted former President Donald Trump for similar or less egregious violations.

“Actually, we have three tiers, and they have a completely different set of system of justice for President Trump who was just being persecuted. Prosecuted and persecuted as well,” he added during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show.” 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

 

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that America has "two distinct levels of justice here. You're got one for Democrats and the connected individuals to Democrats and you have a system of justice for the rest of us."Johnson was referring to former DOJ special...
ron johnson, robert hur, donald trump
163
2024-45-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 05:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved