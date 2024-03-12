Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: We Have Two Distinct Levels of Justice

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that America has “two distinct levels of justice here. You’re got one for Democrats and the connected individuals to Democrats and you have a system of justice for the rest of us.”

Johnson was referring to former DOJ special counsel Robert Hur’s decision not to charge Biden while the DOJ under Jack Smith has indicted former President Donald Trump for similar or less egregious violations.

“Actually, we have three tiers, and they have a completely different set of system of justice for President Trump who was just being persecuted. Prosecuted and persecuted as well,” he added during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show.”

