Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: PGA Hearing Premature

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he "wouldn't be holding" Senate hearings on professional golf groups PGA Tour and LIV Golf before they've officially reached a deal on a proposed merger.

A Senate subcommittee held a hearing on the proposed merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Johnson, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Governmental Affairs Committee, told "National Report" that during the inquiry he hopes "to play a constructive role in allowing the PGA to describe first of all the challenge they face in managing and operating professional golf."

He continued, "It's not an easy thing to do, to keep everybody satisfied, to generate the revenue required to compensate players. But then also describe the added challenge that they were facing an existential threat when Saudi Arabia decided to get involved in golf.

"If it were up to me, I wouldn't be holding this hearing. I wouldn't be doing this inquiry. We don't even have a deal yet, these are delicate negotiations, generally, and negotiations are done in private, not in public."

He added "I'm hoping we can provide a constructive role, and we just might be able to if the PGA is able … to give their perspective and describe exactly, you know, the rock and the hard place here . . . with the advent of LIV."

Tuesday, 11 July 2023 11:24 AM
