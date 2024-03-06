Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Haley Voters Face 'Binary Choice'

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's voters have to make a choice in November between supporting former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I don't know about this morning, but I think, eventually, people who voted for Nikki Haley will be faced with a choice between President Biden, if he's the nominee, or some other Democrat who will basically implement the same policies that are destroying this country, and President Trump," Johnson told "Wake Up America."

"They'll look back at President Trump's administration as one where we got into no wars, we had a very strong economy until the pandemic hit, and, by and large, Donald Trump put a little fear into our adversaries' hearts and they weren't as adventurous as they are under President Biden's weakness.”

Haley announced the end of her presidential campaign in remarks Wednesday morning in her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

When asked what he makes of Trump being the GOP nominee for three consecutive election cycles, Johnson said, "That's who the Republican primary voters selected."

"Again, they look back at the country under President Trump versus the disaster that the Biden administration and Democratic governance has been for America," Johnson continued. "The open borders, 40-year high inflation, the war on fossil fuels, the weakness that has emboldened our adversaries and they go well, whether you agree or disagree with everything that Donald Trump says or how he conducts himself or how he behaves, you have to admit that he kept us out of wars and produced a country that was in pretty good shape.

"These things are always a binary choice."

Johnson also commented on Trump's chances of winning in his home state of Wisconsin, which the former president won in 2016 and lost in 2020.

"Both elections were close," Johnson said, adding, "this one will be close as well.”

"I think that the real trick to winning in Wisconsin is to have a very strong grassroots effort, strong ground game," he said. "You have to get out the vote, and in Wisconsin, we're doing everything we can to take advantage of things like early voting and absentee ballots.

"We can't sit on the sidelines and expect to make everything up on Election Day.”

Of the 15 states that held Republican nominating contests on Super Tuesday, Trump won 14 of them, picking up 848 delegates and blazing a path to the GOP nomination.

Wisconsin is set to hold its presidential primary elections April 2.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com