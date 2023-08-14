Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Choice of Weiss 'a Total Joke'

The recent appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss to be the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings is a “complete and total joke,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday.

“Just one more example of corruption in the Department of Justice,” Johnson told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

A special counsel, Johnson noted, should be chosen from outside the government, to maintain the special counsel’s independence from the Executive Branch. The appointment of Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, to the position is clearly not a good choice.

However, the bigger issue is that Weiss is inexorably connected to the Hunter Biden investigation.

“He’s the one that basically engineered that sleazy sweetheart deal that, fortunately, the judge caught the U.S. Attorney’s office trying to pull the wool over her eyes,” Johnson said. “He’s the one that … five years of investigation, didn’t do squat, other than allowing the statute of limitations to expire on the more serious tax charges, and now they’re going to make him special counsel?”

While it is true that Weiss was appointed by former President Trump in 2018, he was recommended by Delaware’s two Democratic senators, and now-President Joe Biden has had “pretty firm control” on the state’s Democratic Party machine for decades.

“So I wouldn’t exactly call David Weiss a hard Republican partisan, not by a long stretch,” Johnson said.

