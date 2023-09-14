Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: If Media Did Job, Biden Wouldn't Be President

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that if the mainstream media had done its duty in honestly reporting on criminal allegations involving President Joe Biden and his family, Biden would no longer be in the White House.

Johnson appeared on "American Agenda" shortly after news broke that Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was indicted on three felony gun charges by Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss. It is, however, an indictment that does not tie the president to any wrongdoing.

Johnson, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and House Republicans have uncovered evidence of what they say is wrongdoing involving the president and his family, including Hunter Biden, but he said the general public is unaware because it has been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

"Had the public known about it, had the mainstream media honestly reported on it, Joe Biden would not be president today," Johnson said.

Johnson said his Republican constituents in Wisconsin are aware of what has been happening regarding Hunter Biden, but not the population overall, and he blames the mainstream media.

"Because the mainstream media has by and large ignored, not only this story, but the open border, the disaster that has been Democratic governance under Joe Biden, the general population or non-Republicans aren't particularly upset about it," Johnson said. "That ought to concern everybody because of what the Biden family has done.

"First of all, what value do they bring to receive tens of millions of dollars? The only answer to that is connection to Joe Biden, [the] possibility of affecting public policy, U.S. public policy. This is obviously corrupt and the fact that the mainstream media just refuses to report honestly about this — continues to bleat that there is no evidence — no there are mountains of evidence in terms of corruption of the Biden crime family."

