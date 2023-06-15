×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | newsmax | joe biden | recordings

Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'We Don't Know' If Biden Recordings Exist

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 03:19 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he and his colleagues "don’t know" if the alleged recordings of members of the Biden family discussing foreign payments exist. 

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, claimed on the floor of the Senate that an informant file produced by the FBI "redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen total recordings."

Johnson told "John Bachman Now" on Thursday, "We don't know" when asked if these recordings exist.

"And Senator Grassley has never said they exist," Johnson added. "He just said that there's an FBI report on a confidential human source, and that confidential human source says that the person he was talking to said that he taped, he recorded 17 times, 15 times with Hunter, twice with Joe Biden."

He continued, "But we don't know ... Senator Grassley and I are asking questions. What did the FBI do with that evidence, and it's very curious that the FBI redacted that when they gave that ... 1023 Form to the House, why would they do that? I certainly understand the sensitivity of these confidential human sources and all that, but there was no further risk to the source."

Johnson said, "Knowing whether or not there are those videotapes seems like the FBI's just covering up for Joe and Hunter Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he and his colleagues "don't know" if the alleged recordings of members of the Biden family discussing foreign payments exist. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, claimed on the floor of the Senate that an informant file ...
ron johnson, newsmax, joe biden, recordings
278
2023-19-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved