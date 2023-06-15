Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'We Don't Know' If Biden Recordings Exist

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he and his colleagues "don’t know" if the alleged recordings of members of the Biden family discussing foreign payments exist.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, claimed on the floor of the Senate that an informant file produced by the FBI "redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen total recordings."

Johnson told "John Bachman Now" on Thursday, "We don't know" when asked if these recordings exist.

"And Senator Grassley has never said they exist," Johnson added. "He just said that there's an FBI report on a confidential human source, and that confidential human source says that the person he was talking to said that he taped, he recorded 17 times, 15 times with Hunter, twice with Joe Biden."

He continued, "But we don't know ... Senator Grassley and I are asking questions. What did the FBI do with that evidence, and it's very curious that the FBI redacted that when they gave that ... 1023 Form to the House, why would they do that? I certainly understand the sensitivity of these confidential human sources and all that, but there was no further risk to the source."

Johnson said, "Knowing whether or not there are those videotapes seems like the FBI's just covering up for Joe and Hunter Biden."

