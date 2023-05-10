×
Tags: ron johnson | newsmax | chuck grassley | james comer

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 2020 Hunter Probe With Grassley Smeared By Media

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 08:10 PM EDT

In light of revelations from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday regarding "the Biden family" and others receiving "over $10 million from foreign nationals," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax when he and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, were investigating Hunter Biden in 2020, the media smeared it as Russian disinformation, and the FBI downplayed it.

Johnson told "American Agenda" on Wednesday that in 2020, he and Grassley "pretty well laid out the vast web of financial-foreign entanglements of the 'Biden Inc.' "

"Comer got a few more, but by and large, we laid out all the ties to Russia and to China and to Ukraine and other countries, as well."

But the problem Johnson said he and Grassley had, was that their investigation took place "during COVID."

Plus, there also was "the explicit scheme on the part of the FBI to downplay any derogatory information surrounding Hunter, and we were smeared by the media. The media was accusing us of soliciting, disseminating, Russian disinformation. Does that sound familiar?

"So when we issued our report that had an awful lot of the information — that again Chairman Comer is expanding upon — the media completely ignored it. Just like they ignored the Hunter Biden laptop, and, of course, we know what the 51 intelligence officials did, as well."

Johnson said he's glad Comer is getting "more coverage" and that "maybe some of these charges" will be "taken more seriously."

The 36-page memo released by the Oversight Committee on Wednesday alleges that Biden family members and assocites "created a web of over 20 companies," some of which, "over $10 million," flowed to "from foreign nationals' companies." Comer has repeatedly said his investigation is about President Joe Biden.

In April, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding former acting CIA Director Mike Morell's testimony that 51 intelligence officials signed a letter in 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story held all the "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." But despite reports at the time indicating the contents of the laptop to be accurate, the media echoed sentiments from the intelligence officials.



