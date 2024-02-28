Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Next GOP Boss Must Push Back on Left

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday he hopes the next Senate Republican leader can unify the conference around the goals needed to push back against the radical left "who are destroying this country."

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier in the day he will be stepping down in November after nearly 17 years as the Senate's top Republican. McConnell said he will finish his term, which ends in 2026.

"I appreciate the fact that he announced it now so we have time as a conference to develop a mission statement, establish goals that we can communicate to the public that Republican candidates that are running for Senate can embrace, that our new leader can embrace," Johnson told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"We can actually bring the public into this process. They can kind of weigh in as people are stepping up the plate and: Do they want to run? Do they not want to run? Are they going to embrace that mission statement?"

Johnson said the mission statement doesn't need to be complex. In fact, he said, it needs to be only a sentence long.

"To effectively counter the radical-left policies and ideology that are destroying this country," he said, "there's a one-sentence mission statement that I want the next Republican leader of the Senate to embrace and then develop a strategy in a collaborative process of leadership to accomplish that mission statement and those goals."

Johnson mentioned "principled conservative leadership" is needed to counter the high inflation, crisis at the southern border, and skyrocketing federal deficit and debt that have occurred under the leadership of President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in the Senate.

"What I'm hoping for is a leader who's going to unify Republicans around the types of goals that we need to accomplish in order to again push back on the radical left who are destroying this country," said Johnson, 68, who is serving his third term and is not up for reelection until 2028. "When you take a look at the 40-year high inflation, the open borders, the deficits, the massive debt, we need principled conservative leadership here in the United States Senate to push back on the radical leftism that's destroying this country.

"That is the mission statement — pretty simple, but not that easy to accomplish, but that's why you need to start establishing goals."

