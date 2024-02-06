×
Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: McConnell to Blame for Secret Border Bill

By    |   Tuesday, 06 February 2024 10:00 PM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday he blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the secrecy surrounding negotiations on the Senate border bill, otherwise known as the Biden supplemental spending bill, which included aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific, i.e., Taiwan.

Johnson, appearing alongside Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that "it was leader McConnell who set up these secret negotiations on a subject that the vast majority Americans agree with us on."

"The problem is," Johnson adds, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., "was negotiating with Democrats who want an open border — who are only looking for negotiating for political cover; it made an almost insurmountable task for him."

