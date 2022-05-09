Ron Johnson to Newsmax: DOJ Should Focus on 'Equal,' Not Environmental, Justice

Sen. Ron Johnson, R- Wis., told Newsmax Monday that the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland should be concentrating on equal justice under the law for everyone instead of creating a new environmental justice office.

"I would much rather have the attorney general try and work on equal justice under the law within his department of justice," Johnson said during "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Monday. "We do not have that right now."

Garland announced the new office last week that is established to work with the Environmental Protection Agency to seek justice for those impacted by environmental crimes, according to the agency.

"Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, Indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change," Garland said. "For far too long, these communities have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve. The Office of Environmental Justice will serve as the central hub for our efforts to advance our comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy. We will prioritize the cases that will have the greatest impact on the communities most overburdened by environmental harm."

The new office is part of a response to President Joe Biden's executive order on the climate issue, signed early in his presidency, according to the agency.

The purpose of the office will be to "advance the cause of environmental justice through the enforcement of federal laws."

"EPA and the Justice Department's partnership to protect overburdened and underserved communities across America has never been stronger," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "This environmental justice enforcement strategy epitomizes the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to holding polluters accountable as a means to deliver on our environmental justice priorities. Critical to that is the return of Supplemental Environmental Projects as a tool to secure tangible public health benefits for communities harmed by environmental violations."

Johnson, however, said the department is more interested in going after Republicans and conservatives than applying the law equally to everyone.

"You take a look at the way the department of justice investigated and tried to prosecute, for example, the summer rioters of 2020 versus all the resources they're putting into investigating Jan. 6," Johnson said. "Take a look at the way the department justice goes after Republican political figures versus the way it has pretty much a kid glove treatment with people like Hunter Biden, this apparent investigation with no conclusion in sight."

Johnson said the department needs to focus on its core mission instead.

"I would think the attorney general really ought to consider his actions in terms of guaranteeing equal justice under the law, which, unfortunately, we don't have today in America," he said.

