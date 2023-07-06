Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Biden WH, Democratic Party 'Lawless'

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration and the entire Democratic Party are "a lawless administration" and "a lawless party."

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Homeland Security Government Affairs Committee chair's comments came in response to the Biden administration and Democrats' reactions to recent rulings against them.

Last week the Supreme Court rejected Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. Then, on Independence Day, a federal judge granted an injunction that restricts the Biden administration's agencies from contact with social media companies.

Johnson said that he knows Biden and his administration intend to fight both rulings, "because one thing that Democrats have in common is they crave power. And as Lord Acton once stated, 'Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.' Democrats are approaching that place where they have absolute power, certainly within the executive branch.

"This is brazen, what the Biden administration's done," he added, citing how the administration reacted after the Supreme Court blocked Biden's order to extend the federal eviction moratorium in August 2021. "President Biden didn't care. He just extended it, even though he knew it was unconstitutional.

"Now with the student loans, the Supreme Court rules that he had no constitutional authority — by the way, as he once said, and as Nancy Pelosi once admitted they had no constitutional authority to do it once the Supreme Court rules. [Now Biden] wants America to know they're already working on a workaround, that they're going to do it in spite of what the Supreme Court rules."

Johnson said that he's amazed at how much Biden has pushed for the student loan forgiveness plan, saying, "Unless you have student debt yourself, it's a very unpopular political move. People that paid off their student debt or people that never went to college, they didn't want to see our deficits grow or their taxes increased to pay off somebody else's student loan.

"You know, some kid that maybe got a graduate degree, got a good paying job, just doesn't want to pay off his debt.

"It's kind of amazing Democrats would do it," he continued. "I guess they just think … it will get them the votes they need to acquire more and more power."

As for Tuesday's ruling against contacting social media companies, the Wisconsin senator expects the president's administration "will fight it all the way to the Supreme Court. Then, hopefully, the Supreme Court will rule it unconstitutional, and the Biden administration will ignore it, anyway. And they'll do something secretly within their partisan government agencies and completely violate the Constitution as they have already repeatedly done.

"This is a lawless administration, but it's a lawless party," Johnson added. "That's what we're trying to deal with right here, and unfortunately, we've got a complicit, compliant, and corrupt media that pretty well backs them up in their quest for power."

