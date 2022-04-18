Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden's Policies to Blame for Inflation, Open Border Crisis

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says President Joe Biden’s bad policies are to blame for record-high inflation and the open border crisis.

“Just like the open border, that 'just' didn’t happen. That was caused by bad policy. That’s exactly what the Democrats wanted,” Johnson told Newsmax “Eric Bolling: The Balance” on Monday.

“Same thing with inflation. What did Joe Biden do when he came into office? He declared the war on fossil fuels, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. That increases not only the price of gasoline, but the price of energy in general. Energy is a cost component of everything else you buy, basically, so that helps increase the cost of every good that drives up inflation,” he added.

“Of course, when you go on a spending spree, all this deficit spending, massive amounts of deficit spending, printing too many dollars. … By the way, a lot of those dollars went to make it possible for people not to enter the workforce. So in Wisconsin, manufacturers can’t hire enough people, they can’t fill their shifts, they’re not able to meet their demand, which means fewer goods.”

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index (CPI) jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

The average gas price on Monday was $4.09, up from $2.87 the same day in 2021.

The Biden administration announced Friday it would resume leasing sales for oil and gas drilling on federal land, while also sharply reducing the acreage available for leases, and charging higher royalties on the oil and gas produced.

Johnson said Biden isn’t taking inflation seriously and that his policies are hurting seniors on a fixed income and people on the lower income spectrum.

“Inflation is wiping out the wage gains,” said Johnson. “I hope those people are paying attention.”

