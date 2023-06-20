Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Hunter Plea Deal Attempt to Keep Truth From Public

The Hunter Biden plea deal for failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon is highly suspicious and appears to be an attempt to keep the truth from the American public, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The timing is more than interesting — just as we find out about a credible source claiming a $5 million to $10 million bribery scheme and [Hunter's business associate] Devon Archer poised to testify before the House committee," Johnson told "National Report."

"Is this the Justice Department's attempt to try and seal this all up and keep the truth from the American public? This is what I fear."

Johnson also said he is highly concerned the U.S. attorney's announcement the investigation is ongoing is "the classic technique of the FBI and the Justice Department to claim an ongoing investigation to keep records from congressional oversight."

The senator also pointed out President Joe Biden's statement during this entire saga that he had faith his son did nothing wrong is "just one more in a long series of lies that President Biden has told the American public."

Johnson stressed, Joe Biden "obviously knew that Hunter Biden did something wrong. He probably knows that he has done multiple things that were wrong. He just has supreme confidence that, one, the mainstream media will continue to cover up for him and his son and he also has Merrick Garland as attorney general and Merrick Garland is going to do everything he probably can to protect the president and his son as well. He figures he is in a pretty good condition to not be held accountable."

The senator added this is further proof there is what he calls "a multi-tier system of justice."

"They target a political opponent like a President Trump; the rest of us," Johnson added, "have to comply with the law, and then you got people like the Bidens and people connected to powerful Democrats who get off pretty much scot-free."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!